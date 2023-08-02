How Can Banks Apply a Quantitative Lens on Climate Risk Exposure?

The signals are clear: central banks and regulators are stepping up action to address the potential systemic risks to financial markets that climate change poses.

This means it will become increasingly necessary for banks to develop a deeper understanding of how climate issues could affect their businesses and those they finance. By effectively managing and responding to these issues, banks can not only help mitigate the risks, but also seize the opportunities presented from the transition to a lower-carbon economy. Trucost has worked with banks for more than a decade to support their climate-related analysis. This paper provides practical guidance to help banks manage and report key climate-related metrics, no matter what level of ambition they may have. This paper is organized into five sections: I. What is the TCFD Framework? II. Measuring the Carbon Footprint of a Bank III. Translating Climate Exposure into Financial Risk IV. Incorporating Scenario Analysis V. Creating Opportunities