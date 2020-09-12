Growing Array Of Buyers Projected To Promote Stability In Insurance Carrier M&A

A late 2019 rally in insurance carrier M&A activity provided a jolt to what had otherwise been a sluggish year and in the process established a more challenging comparison for deal-making in 2020.

S&P Global Market Intelligence projects that M&A deals involving U.S.- or Bermuda-based buyers and/or targets will fall short of that higher bar, but just barely. Factors such as an ongoing push for sellers to consider exiting noncore and/or lower-returning businesses and a broadening universe of prospective acquirers looking to consolidate those kinds of assets should contribute to full-year aggregate deal value of approximately $19.2 billion in 2020, down slightly from the full-year 2019 tally of $19.3 billion.

Our forecast does not assume another deal such as New York Life Insurance Co.'s December 2019 agreement to acquire Cigna Corp.'s group life and disability business for $6.3 billion. The unique circumstances of that deal involved a large, well-capitalized buyer with no recent history of participation in insurance M&A at scale using inorganic means to plant its flag in the group protection business through the purchase of a leading provider. The forecast also does not contemplate the sort of large, $10 billion-plus transactions that caused aggregate deal values to swell in 2010, 2015 and 2018 with MetLife Inc.'s purchase of American Life Insurance Co. (DE), the transformative combination of ACE Ltd and Chubb Corp. that resulted in the formation of Chubb Ltd., and AXA SA's acquisition of XL Group Ltd.

Still, the momentum generated in the fourth quarter of 2019 through other transactions bodes well for activity in 2020 to at least rival the prior year's pace.

The $13.08 billion in aggregate deal value for the closing three months of 2019 marked the highest fourth-quarter total in three years and the second-highest fourth-quarter total in the past 13 years. The full-year 2019 aggregate deal value represented a decline of 57.6% from 2018's robust level on an inflation-adjusted basis and fell short of our original full-year projection of $26.8 billion. But it was marginally ahead of the average annual inflation-adjusted tally of $18.57 billion for the six other years during the decade of the 2010s that did not include one of the aforementioned mega-deals. Even if the New York Life/Cigna transaction is excluded as a one-off, the remaining fourth-quarter 2019 deal value of $6.78 billion compares favorably to the totals for six of the decade's nine other fourth quarters. And, in another sign of how comparatively favorable the final three months of 2019 were, the aggregate deal value for the period was more than double that produced in the first three quarters of the year.

We also project that the stars will remain aligned for another year in the broker/agency market, where the actual number of deals is of greater consequence than the oftentimes modest levels of consideration. And concerns linked to the forthcoming U.S. presidential election could boost the supply of sellers at a time in which demand among publicly traded and private equity-backed buyers remains strong.

Strength in diversification

Aggregate deal value in the P&C sector in 2019 not only failed to keep pace with a particularly active 2018, it fell to its lowest total in any year since 2013 at $7.60 billion. Our 2020 outlook assumes a modest rebound in aggregate P&C deal value to approximately $8.7 billion.

Transactions involving specialty personal lines targets — American Family Mutual Insurance Co. S.I.'s purchase of the home and auto business of Ameriprise Financial Inc. and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.'s agreement to acquire the group that includes the attorney in fact for Privilege Underwriters Reciprocal Exchange — accounted for more than half the industry's full-year deal value. Geographical diversification also continued to drive deal-making, highlighted by the $900 million purchase of Alaska National Insurance Co. by CopperPoint Insurance Co. that continued the buyer's efforts to grow beyond its roots as a single-state workers' compensation insurer.

Buyer demand for strongly performing and/or uniquely positioned specialty P&C companies has been a theme of industry consolidation for several years, and we expect that to continue in 2020. At the same time, the relative valuations some of those companies have fetched led certain traditional acquirers to opt to remain on the sidelines and allocate their capital to organic opportunities.

A push by several leading commercial lines carriers to broaden and deepen direct distribution of business owners' policies along with challenges linked to particular lines and geographies could also stimulate deal-making. The role of social inflation in driving up loss severities could place pressure on some carriers to sell as we saw in January in the Florida residential property market. But it could also lead buyers to apply an even higher level of scrutiny when performing due diligence on the balance sheets of prospective targets.

Leaving a legacy

Driven by the Cigna sale, life industry M&A reached a four-year high of $11.71 billion in 2019. Our 2020 projection for about $10 billion worth of deals in the sector would fall short of that tally but exceed the five-year average of $9.64 billion per year.

Transactions such as Kuvare Holdings LP's purchase of run-off life and annuity writer Lincoln Benefit Life Co. for estimated consideration of $370 million and Resolution Life Group Holdings LP's agreement to acquire the individual life business and certain closed blocks from Voya Financial Inc. have served as the backbone of life industry M&A in recent years. They permit sellers to redeploy capital and other resources into higher-returning opportunities while placing the blocks into the hands of acquirers focused on servicing legacy business.

Resolution Chairman Clive Cowdery said upon announcing the Voya deal that the transaction came as part of the "continuing restructuring of the life insurance sector in the U.S.," and there is no indication of an impending slowdown on either the buyside or the sellside.

His company is one of a growing number of entities competing for in-force blocks of business. In addition to life reinsurers and consistent acquirers like Kuvare, Protective Life Corp. and Athene Holding Ltd., a venture backed by Ares Management Corp. made its first move into the life sector in 2019 after several years of attempting to do so. Carlyle Group LP is participating in the buyout of American International Group Inc.'s stake in Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. and signaled its intention to use that entity as a growth platform.

A key variable to our outlook is the method of execution for legacy life risk transfers. While Resolution's Voya transaction is classified by S&P Global Market Intelligence as M&A given that it involves the sale of legal entities in addition to the transfer of business via reinsurance, a previous deal in which a related entity assumed certain annuity business of Symetra Life Insurance Co. was not.

Data reported by life insurers on Schedule S, Part 3, Section 1 of their annual statements shows a steep rise in the amount of reserve credit taken by cedants for reinsurance relationships as well as reserves associated with modified coinsurance contracts with unaffiliated parties in their first year of effectiveness. In many cases, those contracts occurred as part of M&A deals, but in several noteworthy instances they were considered solely as reinsurance transactions.

Our outlook also does not capture insurers' increasingly substantial investments in technology ventures, nor does it reflect the ongoing consolidation in various insurance adjacencies such as claims management and collision repair. At the same time, a desire to establish more streamlined back-office operations will likely continue playing a role in insurance carrier M&A, particularly among companies burdened by high expense structures.

A presidential precedent

Concerns about rising long-term capital gains tax rates have driven increases in U.S. broker/agency consolidation in the past, most recently ahead of the five-percentage-point increase for certain individuals that took effect at the start of 2013. Deal volume in the sector surged by 22.1% in 2012 to what was then a new high of 376 transactions, then fell off of a cliff the following year.

Although the number of broker/agency deals (excluding buyers and targets in the title insurance business) slipped 2.3% to 626 in 2019 from 2018's all-time record of 641, our outlook for 2020 anticipates a return to growth with a full-year projection of 697 transactions and a growth rate of 11.3%.

"If there are people that are interested in trying to get something done before the election," said Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. CFO Douglas Howell during a December 2019 investor meeting, "I think you could see a surge in M&A activity more towards the middle of the year [in 2020]."

Several leading Democratic presidential candidates have proposed changes to the current methods of taxing capital gains that in certain circumstances could materially erode the net proceeds agency owners would expect to reap from the sales of their businesses.

Private equity-backed brokers like Hellman & Friedman LLC's Hub International Ltd. and GTCR LLC's AssuredPartners Inc. emerged in recent years as the dominant category of agency consolidators, and their role accelerated in 2019 as they accounted for approximately 59.1% of the deals in the space. To the extent leveraged finance markets hold up, we anticipate that their M&A pursuits will continue though they may not expand at the same annual pace as in years past. Publicly traded brokers remain active as well, evidenced by Howell's observation that Gallagher's M&A pipeline remains full.

Historically strong deal multiples to targets' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization should continue to serve as a supply-side catalyst even if tax policy worries fail to push proprietors to look for exits. Whether they begin to erode buyside demand represents one of the variables to our outlook.

Methodology notes

In addition to the geographical constraints regarding buyers and targets, the historical statistics and outlook excludes exclude managed care targets. Terminated transactions are also excluded. S&P Global Market Intelligence does not cover most reinsurance transactions as M&A unless legal entities and/or other assets change hands. The full-year 2019 total for insurance carrier M&A also includes the manual additions of $1.24 billion to reflect reported considerations that may not otherwise be reflected in S&P Global Market Intelligence's M&A data. The analysis is based on valuations at the time of a transaction's announcement where available.