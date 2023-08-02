German And Japanese Banks Continue To Lag In Global Cost-To-Income Efficiency Ranking

Efficiency laggards in Germany and Japan are weighing down incremental progress among banks in improving the global cost-to-income trend, an analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows.

Roughly two-thirds of the countries included in the analysis saw average cost-to-income ratios improve, leading the global ratio to fall for a fourth consecutive year to 52.93% from 55.33% in 2016.

The cost-to-income ratio, which measures operating expense as a percentage of operating income, is used to gauge efficiency and productivity for banks. Lower cost-to-income ratios generally indicate higher efficiency, but a number of factors can affect the metric, including a bank's business model and size. The economic, financial and regulatory environment of each country can also impact the ratios.

Germany's competitive banking industry had the worst weighted average cost-to-income ratio among the 64 countries included in the analysis, hitting 78.86% in 2017 following a 3.57-percentage-point year-over-year increase.

Similarly, banks in Japan, many of which are still struggling from years of ultralow interest rates and other local challenges, recorded deteriorating cost-to-income ratios for the third straight year, with the average rising another 5.15 percentage points in 2017 to 63.60%.

Those performances come in stark contrast to the broader banking trend of incremental improvement in 2017.

