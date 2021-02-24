Generation-Related Capex, Bolstered By Renewables, To Total $87B For 2019-2021

While modernizing the electric delivery system to tackle current and future challenges and opportunities is the major capital expenditures driver, generation expansion and modernization capex, including continued renewables development, also is significant. Including environmental and renewables expenditures, generation-related capex are expected to total $86.6 billion, or about 26% of the projected electric and gas industry total over three years, with NextEra Energy Inc., Southern Co. and Duke Energy Corp. the biggest spenders. Interestingly, a major reason for the build out and modernization of the electric delivery system arguably is to accommodate increasing renewables and distributed generation. The analysis contained in this article is an offshoot of the Oct. 22 Financial Focus report, Utility capital expenditures update.

Of the $86.6 billion of estimated 2019-2021 generation-related capex, 52% are designated as generation, 8% as environmental and 40% as renewables.

Leading the group of electric and multi-utility companies surveyed in this study — and by an extremely large margin — in total generation-related expenditures is NextEra with capex projected to total $21.4 billion over 2019-2021. Rounding out the five companies with the largest total generation capex are Southern, Duke, Exelon Corp. and Xcel Energy Inc.

NextEra also, and again by a very large margin, has the largest projected capex dedicated to renewables. Other utilities with large renewables capex are Xcel, Duke and Entergy Corp. We caution, however, that not all companies provide the level of detail that specifies the projected capex dedicated to renewables and environmental purposes.

For more complete information regarding projected generation-related capex for each energy utility in the Financial Focus coverage universe, please see the table at the end of this report.

Total generation capex projections show an annual decline over the three-year period. Specifically, capex is estimated at $35.6 billion, $26.8 billion and $24.2 billion for 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. Financial Focus has found that this decline pattern is fairly typical for capex projections that span several years. For instance, the Oct. 22 full capex report shows total capex across all functionalities decreasing from $134.3 billion in 2019 to $121.7 billion in 2020 and $116.7 billion in 2021. We note, however, that our observations of recent years suggest that actual investment will likely continue to rise. Considerable motivations exist for spending to remain elevated, including pent-up demand to replace and modernize aging infrastructure, in addition to an apparent tendency for utilities to be more conservative in their projections the further out in time they are.

As previously noted, this article is an offshoot of the Oct. 22 Financial Focus report, and it is possible that a few companies may have modified their projections since that date. At the time of the report's compilation, Dominion Energy had only provided data for 2019. Also, the report is designed to identify capital expenditure trends in the U.S. utility sector using a range of information sources. While S&P Global Market Intelligence takes all due care to ensure the included data is accurate and represents our best interpretation of industry trends, the varying nature of the available sources of information in terms of depth, quality, availability, timeliness and uniformity of presentation means this report should only be used as outlined. Those looking for company-specific capital expenditure information should use data filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regulatory Research Associates is a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

