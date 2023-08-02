Fossil Fuel Stranded Assets: Divest, Engage or Hedge

Fossil fuel extractives companies form a significant portion of global stock markets – particularly in the UK and Australia – and as a consequence feature ubiquitously throughout global investment portfolios.

In addition, the supply chain reach of fossil fuels is inescapable in several other economic sectors, including primary industry, energy and transport. This exacerbates the extent to which very many investment funds, and by distillation very many more investors, are exposed to the potential consequences of fossil fuel asset stranding. Trucost’s briefing note answers questions such as: can fossil fuel companies sustain their valuations? How do investors develop an effective investment strategy? What is the best way to address risk in practice?