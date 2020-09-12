Fintech Startups That Help Fellow Fintechs, VCs Got Investor Love In May

When venture capitalists took out checkbooks for an investment in Carta Inc. in May, they may have been conscious of challenges in managing portfolio company ownership. Carta makes software to help startups, investors and employees track and manage capitalization tables, valuations and equity plans. Its $300 million raise was the largest equity infusion into a U.S. private technology company operating in the investment and capital markets space since Robinhood Financial LLC secured $363 million in May 2018.

Private U.S. companies across six fintech segments tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence raised more than $1.4 billion in May. The investment and capital market tech segment had a busy month, with eight transactions raising nearly $400 million.

Digital lending once again topped other fintech categories by aggregate deal value. Social Finance Inc.'s $500 million raise, which was the largest equity infusion in our analysis year-to-date, accounted for much of the $623.5 million raised by digital lenders in May. This amount was also inflated by the inclusion of Better Mortgage Corp.'s $95 million series C round, which closed the final $10 million tranche of the transaction in May.

Wager on private markets

The recent capital infusion propelled Carta's valuation to $1.7 billion, on a post-money basis, 2x higher than the $800 million valuation it had attracted only five months ago. With nearly $445 million in total funds raised, Carta appears to be one of the most funded tech startups in the investment and capital markets arena. Robinhood, a trading app that attracted a $5.6 billion valuation in its May 2018 round, has, in comparison, raised more than $540 million over six rounds.

Formerly known as eShares, Carta started in 2012 and added several products over time, including a fund administration platform that helps venture capitalists share information with their limited partners. With a registry of $575 billion in assets, the fintech serves a network of more than 11,000 companies and 700,000 shareholders. Carta's customers include other investment tech startups such as Robinhood, Wealthfront Inc. and Coinbase Inc.

A big draw for investors appears to be Carta's plans to use its ownership network to promote liquidity in the startup world. The series E round saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, an active fintech investor that cited Carta's network effect and the potential to transform private markets.

Money flows to investment tech startups

Trumid Financial LLC, which closed a $60 million round, also works with market participants investing in a largely illiquid asset class. It is one of the electronic platforms seeking to modernize U.S. corporate bond trading, where most trades continue to be executed over the phone.

Trumid has a network of more than 425 buy-side and sell-side institutions and enables market participants to trade anonymously. The share of electronic trading in the U.S. corporate bond market is rising, according to Greenwich Associates. Trumid competes with MarketAxess Holdings Inc., Tradeweb Markets Inc and Bloomberg LP.

2019 has been a particularly good year for electronic bond platforms. Trumid's private placement comes a month after Tradeweb's initial public offering received positive market response. In April, Trumid witnessed a 75% year-over-year spike in transactions on its platform.

Card issuing platform for fintechs

Marqeta Inc., which works with fellow fintechs Square Inc., Affirm Inc., Kabbage Inc. and Brex Inc., raised $260 million, attracting a post-money valuation of $2 billion. The company first came to prominence in 2013 when it emerged as the technology behind Facebook Inc.'s reusable gift card that could be used at a number of retail outlets and restaurants. Facebook, however, shuttered the service a year after launch as it drew little interest, Recode reported.

The payment processor has since become the technology partner for e-commerce and digital lending companies that build their own cards and create customized payment experiences for customers and suppliers. Marqeta customers plug into its application programming interfaces to onboard merchants and suppliers, provide customers with instant access to digital funding, exercise spend controls and gain insights into user spending patterns.

SoFi's ETFs draw lukewarm interest

SoFi's capital raise comes as the company is increasingly retaining assets on its own balance sheet, The Wall Street Journal reported. Loan origination growth, however, is slowing as the student loan refinancer is transforming into a broad provider of financial products.

Of note is SoFi's recent push into the investment space with the roll-out of exchange-traded funds and partnership with Coinbase to power cryptocurrency trading within the lender's app. Its ETF launch, however, has so far seen modest response from investors. The company's four ETFs collectively manage roughly $70 million in assets under management as of July 15, according to FactSet data available through ETF.com.

Notable investors

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. — known for its bets on Tencent, Baidu and Airbnb — picked up a stake in Trumid and participated in a $40 million round closed by insurtech startup Coalition Inc. The Hong Kong-based investment firm, which closed a $10.6 billion private equity fund in September 2018, has of late been active in the fintech space globally. Infinium Ltd., Hillhouse's joint venture with Tencent and other Asian partners, secured a virtual banking license in Hong Kong.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., another active investor, participated in three separate private placements involving Carta, Marqeta and Better Mortgage.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.