Financial Focus: Utility Efforts To Add Wind Generation To Energy Mix Continue Apace

The Public Utility Commission of Texas’ rejection of American Electric Power Co. Inc.’s proposed 2,000-MW Wind Catcher project demonstrates that regulatory obstacles are a clear risk in the development of large-scale wind energy projects; however, considerable motivations, including federal tax credits, supportive renewable energy policies, and the opportunity to boost utilities’ bottom line, remain for utilities and their competitive energy arms to pursue wind investments.

The addition of wind assets to utility rate base represents an attractive, incremental earnings stream for utilities and, with no fuel costs, a hedge against potential commodity price volatility. Other utilities with competitive generation segments, such as NextEra Energy Inc. and Avangrid Inc., plan to develop projects under long-term power purchase agreements, or PPAs, to hedge against volatile commodities markets while delivering a predictable earnings stream.

Advances in wind turbine technology and efficiency, ongoing construction of high-voltage transmission capacity, and supportive state and federal policies and incentives have fueled the rapid expansion of wind generation in recent years. Wind generation has accounted for more than one third of the 200 GW of utility-scale generation added to the U.S. electric grid between 2007 and 2016.

The pace of wind development will likely remain heightened in the short term as utilities and developers seek to utilize federal wind production tax credits, or PTCs, and investment tax credits, which provide inflation-adjusted income tax credits, for wind energy production. The American Wind Energy Association, or AWEA, reported cumulated installed wind capacity of roughly 90 GW in the U.S. at the end of the second quarter, with installations reaching 626 MW in the period compared with 357 MW installed in the prior-year period.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s August 2017 Wind Technologies Market Report, independent power producers and utilities owned 83% and 15% of U.S. wind capacity, respectively, at year-end 2016. We view this proportional mix unlikely to change meaningfully in the coming years given the substantial wind development and repowering pipelines by IPPs, including NextEra Energy Resources LLC, Avangrid Renewables LLC and Invenergy LLC among others, with utilities and other off-takers.

Looking ahead, corporate procurement of renewables and an emerging offshore wind industry are seen as additional drivers of further expansion of the U.S. wind market.

