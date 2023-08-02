From Financed Emissions to Long-Term Investing Metrics

This report assesses current approaches to measuring the 'financed emissions' - greenhouse gas emissions that result from how investors allocate their funds. It brings together the insights of practitioners and discusses the theoretical and practical arguments for using such methodologies.

The review identifies the next steps towards investment strategies that align with limiting global warming to 2°C as recommended by climate scientists. The results provide the basis for the future work plan of the 2° Investing Initiative focused on the development of a cross-asset, impact-based climate performance indicator for investment portfolios and banks. The research identifies a dozen methodologies developed for equity managers, banks and environmental NGOs. Financed emissions methodologies still face substantial gaps in corporate reporting, with coverage extending to only about 50 of total market capitalization for GHG emissions. A combination of reported carbon data and modeling techniques allows for an assessment of financed emissions with a sufficient level of certainty at relatively peripheral costs for financial institutions. The review suggests a number of areas of improvement in developing more sophisticated methodologies.