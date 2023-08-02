Extracting Fossil Fuels from your Portfolio

Climate change is one of the most serious threats of our time. Temperatures are rising, snow and rainfall patterns are shifting, and more extreme climate events — including heavy rainstorms and record high temperatures — are already affecting our communities and natural habitats.

Scientists agree that carbon emissions and pollution from burning fossil fuels like coal and oil are the main cause of climate change. Action needs to be taken immediately to protect ourselves, future generations, and other species. 350.org, Trillium Asset Management and Green Century Capital Management created this guide to fossil fuel divestment in order to help individuals better understand fossil fuel divestment, provide clear steps to move investments away from coal, oil, and gas companies, and give tips on how to proactively invest in sustainable companies and investment vehicles. The guide is intended to help educate investors wishing to explore the options to go fossil fuel free.