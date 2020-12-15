 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/esg-data-signals-the-trucost-eu-taxonomy-revenue-share-dataset content
ESG Data Signals: The Trucost EU Taxonomy Revenue Share Dataset

Using Trucost’s EU Taxonomy Revenue Share dataset, investors can calculate the proportion of a company’s “green” revenues that have the potential to contribute to the low carbon transition.

Constructing a “Green” & “Brown” portfolio with a green revenue percentage factor derived from Trucost’s EU Taxonomy Revenue Share dataset results in an average spread between the Green and Brown portfolio over the time period of just -3bps, which is statically equivalent to zero.

Within equities that have exposure to green revenue of greater than 1%, the equities with the highest exposure (Quintile 1) outperform those with the lowest (Quintile 5) by 2.62% on average annually.

