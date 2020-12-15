 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/esg-data-signals-sp-global-esg-scores content
ESG Data Signals: S&P Global ESG Scores

Using the S&P Global ESG score, investors can optimize the environmental, social and governance tilts of portfolios. 

Using the S&P Global ESG Score as a constraint in portfolio alignment the weighted S&P Global ESG Score of an ESG Tilted S&P 500 and ESG Tilted S&P Global 1200 portfolio increases by an average of 24% and 22% respectively, as compared to the benchmark, whilst still largely maintaining the underlying benchmark characteristics.

From January 2014 to July 2020, the S&P 500 went up 113%. In that same time period, our ESG titled S&P 500 portfolio increased 121%, a difference of 8.5% over that time. Since the Covid outbreak in March 2020, the S&P 500 is up 13.2%, while the ESG tilted S&P 500 portfolio grew 15%, a difference of 1.8%. 

