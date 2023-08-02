 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/environmental-key-performance-indicators-reporting-guidelines-business content esgSubNav
Environmental Key Performance Indicators: Reporting Guidelines for Business

Highlights

Trucost guidance for companies to report on their environmental performance. The guidelines are designed to help businesses report on their most significant environmental impacts in line with regulatory requirements such as the Companies Act 2006.

These Guidelines seek to make the process of environmental reporting easier for businesses by setting out 22 environmental KPIs, together with information on how environmental impacts arising from the supply chain and from the use of products can be taken into account.

Although 22 direct KPIs are described, no one company is expected to report on all of these. An analysis of business sectors suggests that around 80 per cent of companies are likely to have 5 or fewer KPIs. Whilst some companies already have sophisticated reporting systems in place, these Guidelines aim to help many more companies reach a level where they understand their environmental performance and can improve it.