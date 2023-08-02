 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/environmental-disclosures-annual-report-accounts-companies-ftse-share content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Environmental Disclosures: The Annual Report & Accounts of Companies in the FTSE All Share
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Environmental Disclosures: The Annual Report & Accounts of Companies in the FTSE All Share

Highlights

Trucost's research revealed that less than one-quarter of FTSE All-Share companies made any quantitative environmental disclosures in their Annual Reports & Accounts, despite new UK regulations calling for this from January 2005.

The Environment Agency commissioned Trucost to produce this study of environmental disclosure within the statutory Annual Reports and Accounts of FTSE All Share companies because it believes companies’ interactions with the environment are of significant financial importance.

The report was intended to provide a baseline of the current environmental disclosures of the FTSE All Share companies before the new Company Law regulation, which required listed companies to produce an ‘Operating and Financial Review’, and the implementation of various EU environmental regulations such as the Emissions Trading Scheme and the Environmental Liability Directive. The study was intended to be repeated in 2006. Among the findings are that 89% of FTSE All Share companies discuss their interaction with the environment in their Annual Reports and Accounts. However, the vast majority lack depth, rigour or quantification and 11% disclose nothing at all. Almost three quarters make a reference to environmental policies but less than 50% report on a subject other than their environmental policy, which in itself is not a measure of environmental performance.