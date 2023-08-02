More FTSE All-Share companies are providing environmental information in their statutory annual reports and accounts. However, the information provided varies between companies, and more standardised information would be useful to help decision taking for their customers, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders.

This summary provides highlights of the Environmental Disclosures report, which assess environmental reporting in 2009-2010 by over 450 companies listed in the FTSE All-Share. Under the Companies Act 2006, listed companies are required to include environmental matters in Business Reviews as part of their statutory annual reports and accounts where relevant. The study shows how the level and quality of environmental reporting has changed since the previous reviews in 2004 and 2006. The main findings are that 99% of companies made some reference to an environmental topic in their 2009-2010 annual reports with 67% reporting quantitatively on their environmental impacts. Just over a third of the environmental disclosures were made in audited sections of the annual report and accounts. Quantitative disclosures follow Government guidelines most frequently for climate change and energy use (22%). Over two-thirds of FTSE All-Share companies report quantitatively on at least one of three environmental key performance indicators (KPIs) that are relevant to most businesses - carbon dioxide emissions, water use and waste.