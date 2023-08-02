 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/environmental-disclosures content esgSubNav
Environmental Disclosures
Highlights

The Environment Agency commissioned Trucost to analyse the environmental reporting and disclosure of FTSE All-Share companies.

The Environment Agency and Trucost undertook this analysis to inform the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) about the uptake of their environmental key performance indicators guidance and on the reporting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions under the existing reporting requirements.

The report covers the latest rules on corporate environmental disclosure, including the Companies Act 2006 and the additional environmental reporting requirements that came into force in 2007. These require companies to include ‘information about environmental matters (including how the company’s business affects the environment)’ within their business review, ‘to the extent necessary for an understanding of the development, performance or position of the company’s business.’ We look ahead to the new regulations that will require companies to specifically include GHG information in annual reports, and examine some of the voluntary drivers that are leading companies to greater environmental disclosure. The report shows that in 2011-12, all 443 FTSE All-Share companies discussed an environmental topic in their annual reports, and 93% are now making qualitative environmental disclosures in the Directors’ Report sections of their annual report and accounts. Some 49% of listed companies disclosed quantitative figures on at least one of the three core KPIs - GHG emissions, water and/ or waste - in line with voluntary government guidance published in 2006, and 40% of companies disclosed GHG data in line with the 2006 government guidance.