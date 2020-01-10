 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/emea-private-equity-market-snapshot-issue-24 content
EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 24

In spite of Brexit uncertainty and a generally turbulent year, the fulfilment of several large UK-backed deals announced earlier made for a robust last quarter of 2019 in terms of total capital deployed into EMEA, even though the number of completed deals was down. The factors behind this development forms the first part of our discussion, as we outline the deals contributing to this trend and the largely local distribution of deployed capital.

From there we move to a focused analysis of Norway's burgeoning PE activity, examining the factors at play concerning the growing appetite from global PE investors in the Nordics generally and Norway specifically - which is a significant contrast from the decline in deal activity we noted in 2017.

We close with a feature article that discusses the insights gleaned from our third annual survey of global PE professionals, this year expanded to include VC firms around the world. Overall, our study reveals a cautious 2020 investment sentiment. Though capital continues to flow, PE firms are looking for ways to deploy capital more effectively. Finally, after an overview of the main risks facing portfolio companies and the preferred investment strategies and exits in today's landscape, we discuss how survey participants globally are incorporating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies into their investing practices.

