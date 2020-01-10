 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/emea-private-equity-market-snapshot-issue-22 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 22

Municipal Securities Activity Increases Again in May, while Corporate Debt Requests Sink

CUSIP Requests Surge in April as Corporate and Municipal Borrowers Continue to Search for Liquidity

Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter April 2020

Corporate Borrowers Ramp up Access to Liquidity with Surge in New CUSIP Requests


EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 22

We open with a summary of global General Partners (GPs) investment activity in Europe, noting the dominance of PE mega-deals in the United Kingdom (UK). Next we compare cross-border and local targets for EMEA-based GPs investments.

View Full Report

From there we move to Italy, examining the economics behind Italy's mid-market and sector-specific PE activity. The success story of Beyond Meat forms the locus of our next section, as we analyse the rise of Venture Capital (VC) investments in the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. Finally, we close with a feature article outlining the implications of steady 'B-' Segment growth.

Click here to download the EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot: Issue 22

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • View Full Report

EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 22

Click Here