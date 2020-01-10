We open with a summary of global General Partners (GPs) investment activity in Europe, noting the dominance of PE mega-deals in the United Kingdom (UK). Next we compare cross-border and local targets for EMEA-based GPs investments.
From there we move to Italy, examining the economics behind Italy's mid-market and sector-specific PE activity. The success story of Beyond Meat forms the locus of our next section, as we analyse the rise of Venture Capital (VC) investments in the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. Finally, we close with a feature article outlining the implications of steady 'B-' Segment growth.
Click here to download the EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot: Issue 22
EMEA Private Equity Market Snapshot Issue 22
