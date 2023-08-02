Discovering Business Value in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

193 countries, 9000 companies, and investors with more than $4 trillion in assets have pledged their support to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

But while the SDGs garner widespread backing for their effective harmonization of the three dimensions of sustainable development - social inclusion, environmental protection, and economic growth - a challenge prevails in transitioning to transformative action on SDG-aligned business strategies and capital allocation. Earlier this year, Trucost embarked on a journey with multiple companies, supported by an advisory panel of investment professionals, interest group representatives, and academics to develop a holistic set of SDG metrics that would provide market participants with the data transparency needed to accelerate progress on SDGs. A set of metrics encompassing the entire corporate value chain, from raw material inputs to product use and disposal, within the context of a company's geographic operations. Underpinning our findings was a tool for market participants to identify SDG-aligned business value, prioritize risks and opportunities, and inform sustainable growth strategies Register for our webinar 'Aligning Business Value with the UN Sustainable Development Goals'