Dirty Feet: Portfolio Carbon offers new, robust analysis of the challenge faced by major South African companies, and the listed equity funds that own them, of growing in a low-carbon, climate-resilient future for Africa's largest economy.

This new evidence-based research using a global best practice methodology analyzing FTSE/JSE 40 Index companies and top 10 funds demonstrates that there are strong financial incentives for investors, including pension funds and asset managers, in large capitalization companies to ensure that carbon risk is actively considered as a material factor. Among the report's main findings are that companies directly emitted almost 109 million tonnes of GHG emissions, measured in carbon dioxide equivalents (Mt CO2e) globally, which equates to 20% of South Africa's carbon emissions in 2010. If the companies were to pay the planned carbon tax rate of R75 (US$8.97) per tonne of CO2e for direct operational emissions globally, carbon costs could amount to almost US$974 million, or 1% of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation or amortization (EBITDA) on average across all 40 companies.