Defining Green Capital

Since the World Bank issued the first green bond in 2008, the market has grown exponentially and reached almost $37bn in 2014. Still, demand is outstripping supply.

Pricing for a green bond is at parity with an ordinary bond from the same issuer as the credit profile is the same. The debt is used for new products, projects or activities that will benefit the environment, society and the economy. Being able to communicate such additional value should boost a company’s profile, reputation and credentials as a responsible organization - the challenge to date has been in quantifying this value in a robust and transparent way. Trucost worked with agricultural company Monsanto to measure and compare the environmental impact of two different farming methods. The first method consisted of growing soybeans as a monoculture. The second method involved mixing the soybeans with indigenous Cerrado forest. The net environmental benefit of growing soybeans with Cerrado was R$108 per hectare. By putting a monetary value on the environmental benefits, Monsanto could communicate the advantages of more sustainable business practices in business language.