Deal Trends in Latin America, Issue #10

M&A stays steady in 2019

Despite 2019 kicking off with the two largest economies reporting GDP contractions, Latin American M&A and Private Placement activity remained consistent in deal volume and overall value. A total of 413 transactions were announced, representing $30.9B USD in M&A volume in the first half of 2019.

Seven transactions surpassed $1B in the first half of 2019, which is 3 fewer than the same period in 2018. The first half of 2018 saw the acquisitions of Fibria Celulose ($16.3B), Penta Vida Compañía de Seguros de Vida ($5.2B), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ($4.1B), and Eletropaulo Metropolitana Eletricidade de São Paulo ($3.0B). These transactions are all of greater value than the largest transaction of 2019 so far, which is Banco Santander’s offer for the remaining 24.95% of Banco Santander Mexico ($2.9B).

A rise in funding to the technology sector continues to be a positive trend for the region. Notably, Rappi, an on-demand delivery startup based in Bogota, Colombia, attracted the largest ever round for a Latin American start-up. Japanese investor, Softbank, was the sole investor providing $1B of capital. Technology companies disrupting regional markets have proven capable of calming investor concerns, suceeding in attracting capital for expansion and growth at an increasing rate.

Deal Activity in Latin America: LTM YoY Trends by Country

Transaction values fell in all major economies between Q3 2018 and Q2 2019 and Q3 2017 and Q2 2018, as fewer $1B+ transactions were announced. The largest drops in aggregate value occurred in Chile and Brazil, where deal values fell $2.8B USD and $1.6B USD, respectively. Notably, Chile had an exceptional Q4 2017 and Q1 2018, during which periods two transactions surpassed $5B USD. Although Brazil saw a decline in transaction values, the increase in total deal count suggests an overall healthy market. The decline can be attributed to one fewer transaction surpassing $1B USD, a key driver of quarter-over-quarter variance for the country.

Despite the decline in overall transaction values, the number of announced/closed transactions remains strong. Collectively, Brazil and Mexico reported an uptick in transaction volume at 504 deals in the LTM period ending 6/30/2019.

Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia saw an uptick of 63% in deals compared to the LTM period a year prior, representing 35 incremental deals. Brazil is the only country to enjoy four straight periods of growth in transaction activity, leading all Latin American countries with 377 transaction announcements, followed by Mexico with 127 transactions. Mexico saw six fewer transactions in the LTM period but maintained consistency of ~130 deals for any prior 12-month period. Jointly, Mexico and Brazil have combined for 62% of all transactions in the region.

The region’s 3rd largest economy, Argentina, saw the largest decline in volume among all countries with a 28% drop. Amid a recession, the October election may further exacerbate uncertainty and deflate investor appetite.