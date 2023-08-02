 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/corporate-reporting-upstream-supply-chain-ghg-emissions content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Corporate reporting of upstream supply chain GHG emissions
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Corporate reporting of upstream supply chain GHG emissions

Highlights

Trucost looks at how S&P 500 companies report on their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from both operations and supply chains.

The research finds that most S&P 500 companies now report the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from both their operations and supply chains.

In 2014, approximately 70% of S&P 500 companies reported on their GHG of direct operations (Scopes 1 and 2). Further, over 60% of disclosing companies reported on a portion of their supply chain emissions (Scope 3), which has grown from 25% in 2008. Most significantly, there was a 19% increase this year in the number of North American companies reporting on purchased goods and services (Scope 3, Category 1)—often one of the most material sources of supply chain emissions. A recent innovation used by over 40 North American companies are internal ‘shadow prices’ for carbon, to integrate the impacts of climate change emissions into business planning, incentivize methods to decrease emissions and help measure the ROI of carbon footprint savings. The key driving forces have been the business value risks posed by climate change, including changes in water availability and agricultural production, as well as the changing regulatory environment. Identifying a specific carbon price for internal use is a relatively straightforward process, but the value can vary greatly depending on the business scale and time horizons.