Corporate reporting of upstream supply chain GHG emissions

The research finds that most S&P 500 companies now report the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from both their operations and supply chains.

In 2014, approximately 70% of S&P 500 companies reported on their GHG of direct operations (Scopes 1 and 2). Further, over 60% of disclosing companies reported on a portion of their supply chain emissions (Scope 3), which has grown from 25% in 2008. Most significantly, there was a 19% increase this year in the number of North American companies reporting on purchased goods and services (Scope 3, Category 1)—often one of the most material sources of supply chain emissions. A recent innovation used by over 40 North American companies are internal ‘shadow prices’ for carbon, to integrate the impacts of climate change emissions into business planning, incentivize methods to decrease emissions and help measure the ROI of carbon footprint savings. The key driving forces have been the business value risks posed by climate change, including changes in water availability and agricultural production, as well as the changing regulatory environment. Identifying a specific carbon price for internal use is a relatively straightforward process, but the value can vary greatly depending on the business scale and time horizons.