Corporate Carbon Disclosure in North America

Trucost analyzed environmental data submitted by companies to the CDP annual climate change questionnaire.

Trucost compared data for 2017 with previous years to identify trends in carbon management and reporting, focusing on companies in North America. North American businesses continued to expand their carbon reporting to all-time highs. However, this reporting varied greatly in terms of depth and breadth. Many corporations, particularly in the health care, financial services, and information technology sectors, do not fully track the carbon sources that are most material to their business activities.