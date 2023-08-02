 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/corporate-carbon-disclosure-in-north-america content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings

In This List

Corporate Carbon Disclosure in North America
Blog

The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

Blog

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

Blog

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Podcast

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Corporate Carbon Disclosure in North America

Highlights

North American firms quantify supply chain risks, set science-based targets, and implement internal carbon pricing.

Trucost analyzed environmental data submitted by companies to the CDP annual climate change questionnaire.

Trucost compared data for 2017 with previous years to identify trends in carbon management and reporting, focusing on companies in North America. North American businesses continued to expand their carbon reporting to all-time highs. However, this reporting varied greatly in terms of depth and breadth. Many corporations, particularly in the health care, financial services, and information technology sectors, do not fully track the carbon sources that are most material to their business activities.