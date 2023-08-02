Corporate Carbon Disclosure in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Trucost, part of S&P Dow Jones Indices, assessed the trends in corporate disclosure of carbon emissions to see how companies are managing risks in three important areas.

These areas were quantifying supply chain carbon emissions, setting meaningful emission reduction targets, and pricing carbon to understand the current and anticipated financial implications of impending regulatory and policy measures. The results show that Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) businesses continued to expand their carbon reporting. However, this reporting varied greatly in terms of depth and breadth. Many corporations, particularly in the health care and financials sectors, do not fully track the carbon sources that are most material to their business activities.