Corporate Carbon Disclosure in Asia-Pacific

How do Asia-Pacific firms quantify supply chain risks, set science-based targets, and implement internal carbon pricing?

Trucost, part of S&P Dow Jones Indices, assessed the trends in corporate disclosure of carbon emissions to see how companies are managing risks in three important areas: quantifying supply chain carbon emissions, setting meaningful emission reduction targets, and pricing carbon to understand the current and anticipated financial implications of impending regulatory and policy measures.

Headline findings include:

In 2017, APAC businesses continued to expand their carbon reporting to all-time highs, rising 22% since 2016 and 32% since 2014. However, this reporting varied greatly in terms of depth and breadth.

Many corporations, particularly in the health care and financial services sectors, do not fully track the carbon sources that are most material to their business activities.

APAC companies lag global companies in modeling Scope 3 emissions to simplify their carbon calculations.

Companies in APAC are increasingly setting science-based targets that will cut emissions in line with international efforts to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.