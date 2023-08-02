Copper In Initial Resources Records All-Time Low In 2019

The annual total of copper contained in initial resources plunged into an 11-year low of 337,495 tonnes in 2019, barely 2% of the all-time high of 20.8 million tonnes in 2018. The number of initial resource announcements was also a record low of five — far from the peak of 54 in 2012.

While the number of new copper resources announced annually has been on a general downtrend since 2012, the amount of contained copper has varied widely, with 2019's low appearing abrupt compared with 2018's peak. The 2018 total, was, however, due mostly to one very large initial resource, the 14.3 Mt of copper in the Lower deposit at Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd.'s Timok project in Serbia, announced by Nevsun Resources Ltd. in 2018, which comprised 69% of the 2018 total. Additionally, among copper announcements in the past five years, 2019 notably lacks significant major discoveries, unlike 2015, 2016 and 2018, when projects such as SolGold PLC's Cascabel, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s Malmyzh, Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.'s Kamoa and Nevsun's Timok significantly influenced the annual total of contained copper.

Exploration budgets for initial copper resources up 14% YOY in 2019

Grassroots is the most likely exploration type to result in the announcement of an initial resource, although exploration at mine sites and at projects with existing resources can also result in the discovery of new deposits. We therefore assume that companies devote 100% of their grassroots and 25% of their late-stage and minesite exploration budgets to the discovery of initial resources. Using this methodology, we examined the exploration budgets of junior and intermediate companies that announced new copper resources over the period as these two types of companies are traditionally the most focused on finding and defining resources at new prospects.

The portion of junior and intermediate companies' budgets allocated to copper initial resource exploration fell by 79% to a low of US$186.9 million in 2017 from a peak of US$885.5 million in 2012. Copper initial resource budgets started to rebound in 2018, however, increasing by 39% year over year and increasing again in 2019, albeit by a smaller 14%. Exploration budgets for copper initial resources totaled US$295.2 million in 2019, up from US$260 million in 2018, with the increase mostly attributed to higher budgets by Sandfire Resources Ltd., Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and SolGold.

No significant announcements in 2019

Of the five initial copper resource announcements in 2019, the largest was the 114,000 tonnes of copper at Andromeda Metals Ltd.'s Moonta-Wallaroo project in Australia. PT Merdeka Copper Gold Tbk. was next with 106,700 tonnes in the Partolang deposit at its Wetar project in Indonesia.

No announcements from 2019 ranked among the top 10 copper initial resources between 2015 and 2019. The Timok copper-gold resource announced by former owner Nevsun Resources in June 2018 remains the largest deposit announced within the five-year period. Zijin Mining acquired Nevsun in September 2018, and as of November 2019, it had completed a feasibility study at Timok.

The second-largest resource in the period was in the Kakula deposit at Ivanhoe's Kamoa-Kakula project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ivanhoe described it as "the largest copper discovery ever made on the African continent." As of the September 2019 quarter, a definitive feasibility study was underway at Kakula.

Australia top country

Australia had the most announcements of copper initial resources in 2019 and also the most copper in initial resources, based on contained copper totaling 170,700 tonnes at the Moonta-Wallaroo, Collerina and Kavanagh projects. Indonesia followed with one resource, 106,700 tonnes at Merdeka's Partolang. Brazil was third, although it posted less new copper than in 2018. The top countries in 2018, Serbia and Ecuador, had no reported copper initial resources in 2019.