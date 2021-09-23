Content most enjoyed on Disney+, 2021

Original TV programs have taken the top spot among users of Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+, with 35% indicating it was the content type they most enjoy on the service. Older movies (released over two years ago) had the largest share of Disney+ users who indicated it was the content type they most enjoy on the service in 2020, at 29%, but that number decreased to 20% in 2021, according to data from Kagan's U.S. online consumer surveys, conducted in September of 2020 and 2021. Meanwhile, over the same period, Disney+ users choosing original TV programs as the content most enjoyed on the service increased from 25% to 35%. Since the launch of Disney+, the amount of original content on the service has substantially increased and gained mainstream appeal due to shows like "WandaVision" and "Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

* Viewership of recent movies on Disney+ increased to 63% of users surveyed in 2021 from 58% in 2020.

* Seasonal users (subscribe and drop as desired) were less likely to indicate that they most enjoy original TV programs, compared to recent (started using within the past year) and long-term users (used at least a year).

* Gen X users were the most likely to choose recent movies as the content type they most enjoy, compared to other age groups.

The other most enjoyed content types remained flat, including recent movies at 19% in 2020 and 2021, despite the dramatic changes to release windows since the start of the pandemic. Disney allowed Disney+ users to pay an additional fee to watch some new theatrical releases on the service in 2020 and 2021. This additional fee may have kept a larger share of respondents from selecting recent movies as the content they most enjoy compared to last year, unlike the increase seen among users of AT&T Inc.'s HBO Max.

Although the share of users indicating recent movies as the content they most enjoy has remained flat, viewership of recent movies rose from 58% in 2020 to 63% in 2021. Original TV programs and other originals also rose from 55% to 61% and 49% to 55%, respectively. Viewership of current and prior seasons of network TV series remained at around a third of Disney+ users surveyed in 2020 and 2021.

Disney+ users who recently started using the service (within the past year) and long-term users (more than a year) were more likely to indicate they most enjoy original TV programs at 34% and 36%, respectively, compared to seasonal users (subscribe and drop as desired) at 29%. Seasonal users were slightly more likely to most enjoy older movies at 24% than long-term users at 22%, slightly more than recent users at 18%. Recent users were more likely to most enjoy other originals at 14% compared to long-term and seasonal users at 10% and 7%, respectively.

Frequent Disney+ streamers (at least once per week) were a little more likely to most enjoy original TV programs at 35% compared to 33% of infrequent streamers, who were more likely to most enjoy older and recent movies at 23% and 21% respectively, compared to frequent streamers at 19% and 18%, respectively. Frequent users were also slightly more likely to most enjoy current and prior seasons of network TV series at 8%, compared to 4% among infrequent users.

Older Disney+ users were more likely to indicate they most enjoy original TV programs at 40% for Gen X and 41% for boomers/seniors, compared to 31% for millennials and 28% for Gen Z users surveyed. Gen X users had the largest share indicating they most enjoy recent movies at 26%. Prior seasons of network TV series had the largest share among Gen Z users at 15%, followed by 8% of millennials.

Data presented in this article is from Kagan's U.S. Consumer Insights surveys conducted in September of 2020 and 2021. The online surveys included 2,502 (2020) and 2,529 (2021) U.S. internet adults matched by age and gender to the U.S. Census. The survey results have a margin of error of +/-1.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Percentages are rounded up to the nearest whole number. Gen Z adults are ages 18-23. Millennials are ages 24-40; Gen Xers are 41-55 years old; and baby boomers/seniors are 56 and older.

