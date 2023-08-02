 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/completing-the-picture-measuring-environmental-performance-across-multi-asset-investment-strategies content esgSubNav
Completing the Picture: Measuring Environmental Performance Across Multi-Asset Investment Strategies
Highlights

Trucost outlines a range of approaches to “completing the picture” on corporate environmental performance across multi-asset investment strategies.

May. 05 2017 — Market participants need a complete picture of environmental risk across multi-asset investment strategies and benchmarks to manage exposure and capitalize on sustainable global imperatives.

However, corporate disclosure on environmental performance remains patchy. Some regions and sectors are doing well, while others are lagging. Even where there is disclosure, it is often not standardized, not validated—or worse, not correct. In this paper, we outline a range of approaches to “completing the picture” on corporate environmental performance across multi-asset investment strategies. Furthermore, we provide insight into which estimation techniques are best suited to enhance corporate disclosure in different investment scenarios.