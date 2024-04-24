 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/commercial-real-estate-chart-book-weathering-the-storm-april-2024 content esgSubNav
Commercial Real Estate Chart Book: Weathering the Storm – April 2024
Highlights

US life insurers increased relative allocation to mortgages for a third straight year in 2023 but it was largely residential loans that fueled the latest rise.

US REIT discounts to Net Asset Values contracted across key property types, including the embattled office and residential mall sectors, to end 2023.

US Commercial Real Estate Chart Book: Weathering the Storm - April 2024

