City Windmills Social Stock Exchange Impact Report
City Windmills Social Stock Exchange Impact Report

City Windmills is a small wind turbine manufacturer, headquartered in the UK with operational centers in Switzerland and the USA.

This impact report was written by Trucost as part of City Windmills' submission to the Social Stock Exchange, an organization which provides access to the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

City Windmills has the objective to become the world leader in small wind turbines for corporations and households. Its mission is to “provide a renewable, scalable, and genuinely sustainable energy source as an independent, economic and competitive alternative to fossil fuels – thus ensuring energy security for the consumer and safeguarding the environment for future generations”. City Windmills will achieve this mission through the development, commercialization and deployment of the company’s innovative suite of vertical axis small-scale wind generators. City Windmills’ wind power solutions are modular, scalable and can be tailored to meet the requirements of customers ranging from large enterprises seeking to reduce their carbon footprint, to households seeking greater energy security, through to communities in the developing world seeking a low cost renewable lighting solution.City Windmills believes that the economics of wind energy will encourage home and business owners to embrace small wind turbine technology, just as they have adopted solar power.