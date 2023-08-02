Chototel Social Stock Exchange Impact Report

This impact report was written by Trucost as part of Chototel’s submission to the Social Stock Exchange, an organization which provides access to the world’s first regulated exchange dedicated to businesses and investors seeking to achieve a positive social and environmental impact through their activities.

Chototel was conceived out of a need to provide good quality, dignified housing solutions in a market that fails to cater to those at the bottom of the pyramid. Chototel, formed from the words “chotu” (meaning small) and hotel, is rolling out an exciting project building ‘super-budget hotels’, where tariffs start from US$2/day with uninterrupted utilities, clean water and social infrastructure such as crèches, community kitchens and open, green spaces. Their operating model, while delivering market returns, is still able to create a hitherto, unparalleled economical, social & environmental impact. It is estimated that 440 million households (i.e. 1.6 billion people or a third of urban humanity) will occupy crowded, inadequate and unsafe housing by 2025. (McKinsey Global Institute. 2014). Providing decent housing for citizens is a challenge for governments around the world.