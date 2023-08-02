China And The Environment — Industry Versus Air

China's determination to improve the quality of its natural environment, and particularly its air, is driving structural changes within its economy. Added to pressures around the global trade war, policy changes at a microeconomic level within China are causing technical shifts, dubbed "mining 2.0," as multilateral mining companies seek to invest at this improved stage of the credit cycle. Of key note are movements to limit steelmakers' output during the smoggy winter months, moves to offshore scrap recycling for China's copper industry and zinc smelter closures throughout the country. Overlaid on this microeconomic picture is the global demand drive for electric vehicles and the de-carbonization of the world's energy supplies.

In China there has been heavy promotion of electric vehicles for environmental reasons. Electric vehicle growth is driving steel substitution by aluminum for weight reduction as well as increased demand for copper, nickel, cobalt and lithium. In its latest policy, the government requires all light vehicles to adhere to tougher "China VI" emission standards by 2020 as part of efforts to combat pollution. The reinvigorated growth in demand for electric vehicles has caused an 18% year-over-year increase to 97,000 units in April while China's total car sales fell by 15% to 1.98 million, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Iron ore - direct intervention to increase

We expect the environmental pressures within China's iron ore and steel supply chain to spread throughout the more economically developed world, and even more so in emerging economies such as India. The environment becomes an important issue once citizens have the space to consider it without depriving themselves of other, more essential short-term items. China has already achieved peak production in a multitude of metals including steel, where consumption is already at approximately 560 kilograms per capita, with only the likes of South Korea and Japan boasting greater rates due to their significant export share in a number of end-use goods such as vehicles and shipbuilding.

The Chinese government has directly intervened to improve air quality. China's environmental policies impacted Beijing, Tianjin and 26 smaller cities — including in the Fen-Wei plain and the Jiangsu and Anhui provinces — in 2017, which reduced China's effective pig iron capacity by 52 million tonnes per year. In 2018, despite more flexible environmental restrictions resulting from robust rates of steel demand, the impact of the policies extended to a total of 42 small cities and affected 92 Mt of pig iron capacity, according to S&P Global Platts. A purchasing manager at a large private steel mill in the Hebei province said that "the curbs on blast-furnace output in the Tangshan region were similar to that of sintering, in a range of 30% to 50% across all the steel mills in the region."

We currently expect China's crude steel production to decrease to 880 Mt in 2019 from 900 Mt in 2018 as capacity rationalization continues given the push to improve China's natural environment along with a declining share of the steel export market. Overcapacity remains a global issue, although the shuttering of polluting Chinese capacity and elevated utilization rates of existing steel capacity in China will work to improve the situation. We expect world utilization rates across blast furnace and electronic arc furnace operations to improve from a recent low of 67.8% in 2016 to approximately 70% in 2019.

Copper — electrification to charge up new demand

Conversely to steel, copper demand and prices have largely experienced an uplift due to the environmental policies. Copper demand in China has benefited from an increasing focus on electrification as a means to lower air pollution, with a particular emphasis on the transportation sector. The share of plug-in electric vehicle, or PEV, sales reached 5.4% between January and April, up from a record 4.2% of total vehicle sales in China in 2018, according to aggregated data from original equipment manufacturers. The copper intensity of a typical PEV is 60 kg to 83 kg, far more than the average 23 kg of copper in an internal combustion engine. We expect increased demand for PEVs to bring online new sources of copper throughout the short term.

Learn more about Metals & Mining Click Here

Electrification is also set to drive demand for cleaner energy further upstream within China's power infrastructure, which is an important source of demand for the red metal. The Chinese government has reiterated its commitment to increasing the renewables share of its power sector to reduce its exposure to polluting hydrocarbons, particularly domestically sourced thermal coal. The share of Chinese power generation from wind and solar reached 17% last year, up from 15% in 2017. The International Energy Agency believes that China’s rapid transition toward renewable sources of power will help achieve its forecast for 20% renewable power generation across the world by 2020.

Despite these increased sources of demand, China's environmental policies are expected to curb the import of copper scrap. Given concerns about pollution emanating from domestic scrap processing facilities, China banned lower-grade Category 7 copper scrap imports since Dec. 31, 2018, and has shifted higher-grade Category 6 copper scrap imports into the restricted category, effective July 2019. China aims to stop importing solid waste that can be replaced by domestic resources by the end of 2019 and is likely to completely end all solid waste imports, including Category 6 copper imports, in 2020. Chinese copper scrap imports have declined 39% year over year in the March quarter, and we expect this trend to continue.

Zinc — emissions lead to smelter shutdowns

Zinc producers in China, like those for steel, have also been negatively affected by Beijing's increasingly attentive approach to its environment. Mine production in China has been challenged, because the cost of complying with higher environmental standards has led many zinc mines, particularly those with smaller operations, to close.

We estimate that China has reduced its share of global mine production from 40% in 2016 to 34% in 2018 and understand from market anecdotes that environmental standards are the dominant driver in these closures. Environmental pressures have meant that China has become increasingly reliant on imported concentrate, which have increased by 23% to 13.1 Mt in 2018 from 10.7 Mt in 2016. While this trend benefits the local environment, greater volumes of seaborne trade generate more commodity kilometers, which are intensive in the use of pollutant bunker fuels.

Zinc smelter production volumes have also been particularly hit, and provincial emission limits have caused many smelters to reduce output or close. The ban on importing secondary materials with less than 35% zinc content has reduced the availability of feed material and has increased the cost of smelting. Furthermore, several smelters that process jarosite have had their supply chains negatively impacted because the material is now classed as hazardous. These smelters have either had to cut production or reprocess the residue, which increased processing costs.

China's approach to protecting its natural environment — particularly its air quality — is set to have a reverberating impact throughout all stages of the metals supply chain. While some metals are set to benefit from the rise of an electric future, other, more traditional metals processes are likely to begin gradual transition toward capacity rationalization or offshore relocation.