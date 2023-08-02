CDP Asia ex-Japan Climate Change Report 2012

Pressure is growing for companies to build long-term resilience in their business. The unprecedented debt crisis that has hit many parts of the world has sparked a growing understanding that short-termism can bring an established economic system to breaking point.

As some national economies have been brought to their knees in recent months, we are reminded that nature’s system is under threat through the depletion of the world’s finite natural resources and the rise of greenhouse gas emissions. Among the findings are that Asian companies see regulatory risk as the main drivers of climate-related business opportunities with 60 responding companies (51%) reporting regulatory opportunities in 2012. Perceptions of physical risk outweigh expectations of opportunities linked to climate change impacts such as more frequent and severe floods and drought. Most of the risks and opportunities are already manifesting or expected to do so imminently. Approximately one third of responding companies see both regulatory risks and opportunities as current issues.