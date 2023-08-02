Carbon Scorecard 2019

The Carbon Scorecard gives an indication of carbon intensity in capital markets and reflects sector demand for transparency around carbon risk.

Whilst coverage increased from 2018 to 2019 the main equity and the corporate bond indices remained part of the analysis. The 5 remaining indices were either replaced with an equivalent or excluded to expand the coverage more into factor indices (S&P 500 Carbon Efficient, S&P 500 Carbon Price Risk 2030 Adjusted and the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free). For the first time the analysis included a 2 Degree alignment metric which measures the alignment of the indices’ constituents GHG emissions with the global transition pathway required to limit global warming to below 2Degree.