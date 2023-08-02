Carbon Risks and Opportunities in Emerging Markets

The study examines opportunities for fund managers to manage financial risk from rising carbon costs by tilting their portfolios toward more carbon-efficient companies in emerging markets, whilst maintaining financial performance consistent with the market benchmark.

Trucost analysed the carbon footprint of the S&P/IFCI Carbon Efficient Index, which enables investors using the index as a benchmark to shift assets towards carbon-efficient companies. This could help encourage listed companies in emerging markets to compete for capital on carbon efficiency and make the transition towards low-carbon fuels, technologies and processes. The main findings are that companies in the S&P/IFCI LargeMidCap Index emit 563 metric tonnes of GHGs, measured in carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e), per US$ million of revenue on average. Emerging-market equity funds could be more exposed to rising carbon costs than portfolios benchmarked against developed market indices such as the S&P 500 and MSCI Europe. However, the S&P/IFCI Carbon Efficient Index, which contains the same constituents as the S&P/IFCI LargeMidCap, but with index weight adjustments to reduce exposure to carbon emissions, has a smaller carbon footprint at 440 tCO2e/US$ mn.