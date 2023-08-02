Carbon Disclosure Project Report 2006: UK FTSE 350

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) has two key aims: to inform investors regarding the significant risks and opportunities presented by climate change, and secondly, to inform company management regarding the serious concerns of their shareholders regarding the impact of these issues on company value.

As disclosure increasingly becomes the norm, which this study confirms with respect to FTSE100 companies, focus will inevitably shift to the adequacy and usefulness of those disclosures. Therefore investors will need more information of better quality if they are to factor carbon issues into mainstream investment management and decision-making. The report shows that response rates for the FTSE 100 were very high, and the best of all the samples in CDP4. 83% answered the questionnaire and 55% provided quantified emissions data. 24% provided emissions data that satisfied Scope 1 of the GHG Protocol, as recommended by the CDP questionnaire. Only 36% of FTSE 250 companies answered the questionnaire. This is largely indicative of the fact that CDP4 is the first occasion that these companies have been surveyed. 16% provided quantified emissions data. 5% provided emissions data that satisfied Scope 1 of the GHG Protocol. 49% of FTSE 350 companies overall answered the CDP4 questionnaire. 27% provided quantified emissions data. 10% provided emissions data that satisfied Scope 1 of the GHG Protocol.