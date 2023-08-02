 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/carbon-counts-2011-carbon-footprints-australian-superannuation-investment-managers content esgSubNav
Carbon Counts 2011: The Carbon Footprints of Australian Superannuation Investment Managers
Highlights

AIST commissioned Trucost to analyse carbon risks and management of climate change issues in the Australian equity portfolios of superannuation funds.

The research aims to answer three questions: How exposed are Australian superannuation fund assets to carbon costs under proposed regulations to limit carbon emissions? How significant is the variation in exposure to to carbon costs (identified by carbon footprints) among Australian equity portfolios? How can investment professionals measure and manage carbon risks and opportunities in equity investments? The main findings are that there is a 46% variation in carbon intensity of super funds. On average, 1.4% EBITDA is at risk from carbon costs for ASX 200 companies with a 3-10% average profit risk in six sectors, 0.5 - 0.8% revenue at risk from carbon costs across 14 funds, and 1.3% profit at risk for consolidated holdings.