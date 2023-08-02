Carbon Counts 2007: The Carbon Footprints of UK Investment Funds

Climate change presents a new category of risk and opportunity for individuals, companies and investors alike. When Sir Nicholas Stern released his report ‘Economics of Climate Change’ in October 2006, he identified Climate Change as the ‘biggest market failure the world has ever seen’.

Increased recognition that investments contain carbon risk has driven demand for investment products that specifically address this issue. Companies are increasingly aware that they may face higher costs as they are increasingly forced to bear the environmental costs of their carbon emissions and those in their supply chain. This Trucost report provides valuable information to fund managers looking to control and measure the risks associated with carbon emissions in their portfolios, as well as individual investors seeking to get the most out of their investments while taking greater responsibility for the environment. Trucost has calculated the carbon footprint of 185 UK Equity Investment Funds. The carbon footprints of the funds analysed varies dramatically. The most carbon-intensive fund has a footprint almost ten times as large as the least carbon-intensive fund. The 3 funds with the lowest carbon footprint are Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) funds. Although three quarters of SRI funds have a smaller carbon footprint than the benchmark, one quarter of SRI funds are more carbon-intensive than the benchmark.