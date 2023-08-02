Carbon Audit of Henderson Industries of the Future Fund

2008 marks the third year that Henderson Global Investors have undertaken a carbon audit of their Industries of the Future Fund.

The research, produced independently by Trucost, analyses the levels of GHGs produced by companies held in the fund, and helps Henerson Global Investors to understand how their companies perform against their peers. The research is based on a snapshot of the fund at the end of 2007 and assesses the GHG emissions associated with their ownership of each of the companies held in the fund. The overall result from this year’s audit is that the Industries of the Future Fund is nearly 40% (39.74%) more efficient than the MSCI World Index, the fund’s benchmark. On average, £1m invested in the fund produces 458 tonnes of CO2e compared with 760 tonnes of CO2e if the same amount were invested in the MSCI World Index. This represents a modest improvement on last year’s performance which was 480 tonnes CO2e for every £1m invested. However, because the carbon footprint of the MSCI has also improved, Henderson's relative performance has stayed approximately the same.