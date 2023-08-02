Carbon Audit of Henderson Global Care UK Income Fund

2008 marks the fourth year that Henderson Global Investors have undertaken a carbon audit of their Global Care UK Income Fund.

The research, produced independently by Trucost, analyses the levels of GHGs produced by companies held in the fund and helps Henderson Global Investors to understand how their companies perform against their peers. The overall result from this audit was that the Global Care UK Income Fund is nearly 45% (44.79%) more efficient than the FTSE All Share, the fund benchmark. On average, £1m invested in the fund produces 317 tonnes of CO2e compared with 575 tonnes of CO2e if the same amount were invested in the FTSE All Share. This represents a significant improvement on last year’s performance which was 402 tonnes of CO2e for every £1m invested. However, because the carbon footprint of the FTSE All Share has also improved, the relative performance has stayed approximately the same.