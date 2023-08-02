Building for Prosperity: Accounting for the Environment in the Construction Industry

Many construction companies have mature sustainability programs, which have helped reduce their environmental impacts and communicate the economic and social importance of the industry.

This paper examines innovative ways in which construction companies can enhance their sustainability programs including the use of natural capital accounting to integrate sustainability into the business, supply chain footprinting to identify hotspots of resource consumption, waste and pollution, and new financial instruments such as green bonds to accelerate funding of sustainable projects. There are many business opportunities for construction companies from helping the world to become more sustainable. These include designing green buildings capable of achieving certified standards such as BREEAM and LEED, creating innovative low-impact building materials, and making transport and other infrastructure developments resilient to extreme weather events. Firms could use natural capital valuation to measure these benefits in monetary terms, helping to secure support and investment in future projects and improvement programs. It also provides a useful reporting tool to meet demands on companies to provide evidence to substantiate claims.