Australian Iron Ore Miners' Earnings To Increase By 62% YOY In 2019

Iron ore supply has been negatively disrupted by the Brumadinho dam disaster Jan. 25, and Vale SA's subsequent announcements have driven headline iron ore prices back to 2013 levels. Since January, the benchmark 62% Fe price forecast for 2019 has increased by US$22 per dry metric tonne, achieving an additional US$19.4 billion in gross revenue across Australia's iron ore miners. Though prices are expected to correct longer term, current prices are unlikely to incentivize new supply, and while the majors have committed US$10 billion for 180 million tonnes of new production over the past two years, 90% of this effort is dedicated to sustaining current production.

The majority of Australia's iron ore production is mined as direct shipping ore, or DSO, from hematite/goethite deposits in the Pilbara. These deposits typically host grades of 58% to 62% Fe and are mined and shipped as lump and fines products. The remaining mined iron ore, typically from magnetite deposits, require upgrading from 30% to 50% Fe to at least a 65% Fe concentrate, which can undergo further processing to produce pellets. The additional processing cost versus DSO is usually compensated for by a higher realized price due to the higher iron content and the reduction in impurities.

Opting to upgrade their products to capitalize on grade and product premiums would cost Australian DSO producers an extra US$10/t per percentage point of iron above 61.5% but only return an additional US$6/t per percentage point at current premiums. For Rio Tinto and BHP Group, whose salable products achieve near-benchmark prices, this strategy would incur a cash flow loss.

While there are premiums for quality above the benchmark, there are also penalties for lower-grade products. Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. produces an average salable product grade of 58% Fe and resultantly receives a discount to the benchmark to generate the lowest realized prices among its peers this year. Fortescue will have one of the lowest margins in Australia on an all-in sustaining cost, or AISC, basis in 2019 despite being the lowest-cost producer.

The majors will continue to occupy the lower quartile of the cost curve with AISC well below 62% Fe benchmark prices. The orebodies' low stripping ratios and the high-quality ore allow operations to produce high-quality products, with minimal beneficiation, at low cost. The upper quartile of the cost curve includes magnetite producers and restarted projects such as Koolan Island. Average AISC on a cost-and-freight basis in Australia will decrease marginally by 0.7% year over year in 2019, with a weakening of the Australian dollar versus the U.S. dollar and a decline in fuel prices lowering cash operating costs by 1%. The main reduction in costs comes from a decline in seaborne shipping costs, already down 21% on 2018's average. Royalties will counteract any significant drop in operating costs — having increased by 32% year over year — as rising prices translate to increasing taxable revenues.

Majors to sustain production, improve margins given seaborne market tightness

This period of elevated pricing is unlikely to stimulate a wave of new production in Australia. One of the largest constraints to operations is now within port and rail capacity, while individual mines are constrained by high capital hurdles and long lead times. Despite short-term market scarcity, the major iron ore producers remain focused on capital discipline and on maintaining output.

Prior to 2013, new supply announcements were made with a bullish capital intensity above the benchmark price, while in the past two years, announcements have been at an intensity below the benchmark as the industry has become more parsimonious to expansion. This position is supported by the majors committing capital largely to sustain current levels of production by replacing existing mines reaching the end of their economic life. Incentive pricing is not only influenced by the benchmark 62% Fe price but also by movements in discounts and premiums for grade, product type and impurities. For example, BHP's Area C South Flank has an associated capital intensity of US$45 per wet metric tonne, which will sustain production with the added benefit of increasing the grade of salable production by 1%, to 62%, and increasing the lump share of sales mix by 10%.

Meanwhile, Fortescue is expanding its production base, with Western Hub entering production in the December quarter of 2020 along with a recent announcement of plans to develop Iron Bridge. The combined annual output of Fortescue's new projects has the potential to reach 50 million tonnes per year by 2022. The start date of Iron Bridge coincides with a drop of 27 million tonnes per year in production at Solomon Hub due to the expected depletion of Firetail in 2021, with Fortecue's production also constrained by port capacity. The main benefits from these projects will be an increase in average grade of salable product above 60% and a decrease in the level of total impurities. The premium 67% Fe product from the Iron Bridge project helps explain a capital intensity of US$118/wmt versus our expected 2019 62% Fe price of US$89.7/dmt. Such announcements by the incumbent producers will have the advantage to deter new supply from entering the market from smaller companies as there will be no decline in production to backfill.

As a purely iron ore producer, Fortescue is expected to benefit significantly from the price rally as the 58% Fe product was trading at a 35% discount to the 62% Fe benchmark, which has since narrowed to a 15% discount, as reported in our Iron Ore Commodity Briefing Service. Narrowing of price spreads, a rising benchmark price and higher iron content had caused a 47% increase in Fortescue's realized price in the January 2019 quarter compared to the December 2018 quarter; as a result, Fortescue's share price has risen by nearly 100% since the Brumadinho dam disaster.

