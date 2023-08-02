Download The Full ReportClick here
The September 2019 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing. This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.
INSIDE THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE:
- As China’s Loan Growth Slows Again, Analysts Urge More Stimulus From Government
- Credit Risk Trends For Asia
- Credit Rating Actions
- M&A Activities In Key Countries and Sectors
- IPOs, PE and VC Investments & Buyouts
- Copper Fundamentals Fly Out The Window Over Trade Jitters
- Who Uses China’s Mobile Payment Systems?
- Yara, Mosaic Yet To Benefit as Brazils China Bean Bounce Remain Unharvested
- China Credit Spotlight: The Great Game And An Inescapable Slowdown
- Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
- And much more...
Learn more about Market IntelligenceRequest Demo
Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter September 2019
Click here