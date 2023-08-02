 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/asia-pacific-markets-monthly-newsletter-september-2019 content esgSubNav
Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter September 2019
The September 2019 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing. This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.

INSIDE THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE:

  • As China’s Loan Growth Slows Again, Analysts Urge More Stimulus From Government
  • Credit Risk Trends For Asia
  • Credit Rating Actions
  • M&A Activities In Key Countries and Sectors
  • IPOs, PE and VC Investments & Buyouts
  • Copper Fundamentals Fly Out The Window Over Trade Jitters
  • Who Uses China’s Mobile Payment Systems?
  • Yara, Mosaic Yet To Benefit as Brazils China Bean Bounce Remain Unharvested
  • China Credit Spotlight: The Great Game And An Inescapable Slowdown
  • Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
  • And much more...
