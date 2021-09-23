 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/asia-pacific-markets-monthly-newsletter-october-2021 content esgSubNav

Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter October 2021
Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter October 2021

The October 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing.

INSIDE THE OCTOBER ISSUE:

  • Asia Takes Center Stage for Blank-check IPOs As Hong Kong, Singapore Join Fray
  • EV Impact: Electric Vehicle Surge Resonates Across Global Economy
  • Consumer Profiles: Asia's 40-somethings Match Younger Adult TV/Video Viewing
  • Credit Conditions Asia-Pacific Q4 2021: COVID Besets, China Reset
  • Recent S&P Global Credit Ratings Actions
  • M&A Activity by Country, Sector
  • Initial Public Offerings
  • Private Equity Investments & Buyouts
  • Venture Capital Investments
  • and much more...
  • DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

