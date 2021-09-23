The October 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing.
INSIDE THE OCTOBER ISSUE:
- Asia Takes Center Stage for Blank-check IPOs As Hong Kong, Singapore Join Fray
- EV Impact: Electric Vehicle Surge Resonates Across Global Economy
- Consumer Profiles: Asia's 40-somethings Match Younger Adult TV/Video Viewing
- Credit Conditions Asia-Pacific Q4 2021: COVID Besets, China Reset
- Recent S&P Global Credit Ratings Actions
- M&A Activity by Country, Sector
- Initial Public Offerings
- Private Equity Investments & Buyouts
- Venture Capital Investments
- and much more...
Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter October 2021
Click Here