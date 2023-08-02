Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter November 2019

Download The Full ReportClick here
The November 2019 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing. This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.
INSIDE THE NOVEMBER ISSUE:
- Deleveraging Remains On Pause For China Inc.
- Credit Risk Trends For Asia
- Credit Rating Actions
- M&A Activities In Key Countries and Sectors
- IPOs, PE and VC Investments & Buyouts
- China’s Largest Banks See Rise in Most Global Systemic Importance Scores
- China’s Zijin Aims to Double Mined Gold Output In 5 Years Amid Overseas Push
- Asia-Pacific Telco, TV Incumbents Strength
- Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
- And much more...
