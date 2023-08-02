The December 2019 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing. This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.
INSIDE THE DECEMBER ISSUE:
- China Bond Defaults: Becoming A Norm
- Greater China, Japan, Australia Q3 2019 M&A Summary
- Credit Risk Trends For Asia
- Credit Rating Actions
- M&A Activities In Key Countries and Sectors
- IPOs, PE and VC Investments & Buyouts
- 2019 Southeast Asia E-Money Market Report
- Miners Feel The Heat As Investors Push For Climate Action Amid Water Issues
- US, Europe Favor Subscription-based Video Games; Asia Prefers Free-to-Play
- Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
- And much more...
Learn more about Market IntelligenceRequest Demo
Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter December 2019
Click Here