Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter December 2019
The December 2019 S&P Global Market Intelligence Asia-Pacific Markets Newsletter is now available for your viewing. This complimentary report provides timely insights and data on the Equity, CDS, Fixed Income, M&A, IPO, Private Equity and Venture Capital Investment markets.

INSIDE THE DECEMBER ISSUE:

  • China Bond Defaults: Becoming A Norm
  • Greater China, Japan, Australia Q3 2019 M&A Summary
  • Credit Risk Trends For Asia
  • Credit Rating Actions
  • M&A Activities In Key Countries and Sectors
  • IPOs, PE and VC Investments & Buyouts
  • 2019 Southeast Asia E-Money Market Report
  • Miners Feel The Heat As Investors Push For Climate Action Amid Water Issues
  • US, Europe Favor Subscription-based Video Games; Asia Prefers Free-to-Play
  • Market Attributes: Index Dashboard
  • And much more...
