Are Companies Realizing the Business Rewards of Sustainability?
The Climate Vulnerability Assessment by APRA: Helping Financial Institutions Address Challenges

A Sustainability Framework for Customer and Supplier Credit Risk Management

A Look at Climate-Related Disclosures in Switzerland

Private Markets 360° | Episode 1: The role of ESG in Private Equity


Are Companies Realizing the Business Rewards of Sustainability?

Highlights

Insights from the S&P Global session at Climate Week NYC 2018.

Is sustainability a nice to have initiative that companies should consider, or does it really provide genuine business value and strategic opportunity?

This topic was discussed at a September session hosted by S&P Global at Climate Week NYC 2018. Thought leaders and practitioners from Chevron Corporation, JetBlue Airways Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, NRG Energy, Inc., and OppenheimerFunds joined specialists from the different business divisions of S&P Global to share their views. This paper highlights some of the issues raised during the session and in follow-up discussions with the spokespeople.