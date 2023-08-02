Are Companies Realizing the Business Rewards of Sustainability?

Is sustainability a nice to have initiative that companies should consider, or does it really provide genuine business value and strategic opportunity?

This topic was discussed at a September session hosted by S&P Global at Climate Week NYC 2018. Thought leaders and practitioners from Chevron Corporation, JetBlue Airways Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, NRG Energy, Inc., and OppenheimerFunds joined specialists from the different business divisions of S&P Global to share their views. This paper highlights some of the issues raised during the session and in follow-up discussions with the spokespeople.