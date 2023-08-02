Analyzing China A-Share Market From The Buy-And Sell-Side Perspectives

Chinese regulators have been making impressive progress in opening up their capital market to international investors in the past two decades. The introduction of the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) and RMB QFII (RQFII) schemes, followed by the two Stock Connect programs, attracted many foreign investors to look into the China domestic capital market in the past decade1 2. Major index providers also reacted to these structural changes in the market and started to include China A-shares partially into their global benchmarks.

Recently, MSCI decided to accelerate this process and increased the weighting of China A-share large cap companies, as well as adding mid cap and ChiNext listed companies into their country and regional indexes3. This is another huge development relative to their first inclusion announcement in 2017. FTSE Russell also starts to include China A-shares to its global index series in different phases later this year.4 These changes could increase the participation in China A-share market by foreign institutional investors, potentially altering the market traditionally dominated by domestic retail investors.

Let’s take a look at how market participants have reacted to MSCI’s decision since 2017 using the S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence) platform and data feed solutions. We hope to answer the following questions:

1. How foreign buy-side have participated in A-share market

2. How foreign sell-side have participated in A-share market

3. Style exposures of foreign investments in A-share market

In this analysis, we focus on the 222 large cap A-share companies (hereinafter the A-share inclusion block) that MSCI initially announced to be added to their global benchmarks. These 222 companies serve as the proxy universe that can represent the China domestic equity market. We compare the aforementioned areas captured in July 2017, which is when the inclusion announcement was made, with snapshots captured at the end of February 2019, which is when MSCI announced their second decision to increase the weight of A-share securities in their benchmark.

Trend in Foreign Institutional Ownership5 of A-share Inclusion Block

As shown in Figure 1, the total number of foreign institutional investors who own the A-share inclusion block have grown over the past few years. The growth trend accelerated in the middle of 2017, coinciding with the initial announcement of A-share inclusion by MSCI. This confirms that there has been more foreign participation in the A-share market.

Figure 1: A-share Inclusion Block Foreign Institutional Investor Count (January 1st, 2016 – February 28th, 2019)

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of July 1st, 2019 . Charts are for illustrative purposes only.

To study the market momentum in foreign institutional ownership of A-share inclusion block, we utilized the S&P Global Market Intelligence ownership dataset, which provides detailed equity ownership data on public and private companies worldwide, comprising institutional investment firms, fund portfolio, and individual / insider holdings.

We aggregated the number of shares held by institutional investors and grouped them by the headquarter country. When comparing the foreign institutional ownership of A-share inclusion block in July 2017 and February 2019, we found that most foreign countries increased their holdings during this period. Despite the increase, the total percentage of ownership of the A-share inclusion block by foreign investor from top 20 countries is still very low, at less than 7%. There is still a lot of room to grow for foreign investment in the A-share market.

To further drill down into the change in market structure of the China domestic equity market , we utilized the institution-type data item available in the Market Intelligence ownership database. When we compare the ownership structure broken down by market capitalization vs. investor types, we find some interesting nuances. Even though 70% of the overall number of A-share institutional owners are public funds, they only hold around 6% by market capitalization. On the other hand, about 9% of the A-share institutional owners are classified as private companies but they own more than 51% of the market value. If we view private companies, private investment firms and government institution as non-float shareholders, then only a small (less than 12%) proportion of market capitalization has reached the hands of the public.

Figure 2: A-share Institutional Holdings by Market Cap (billion) vs. Institutional Owner Count (February 2019)

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of July 1st, 2019 . Charts are for illustrative purposes only.

We also further studied the group of institutional investors who did not hold any A-share position in July 2017, but purchased and held some stocks in the A-share inclusion block by February 2019. The total market cap of the A-share stocks owned by new institutional investors is around 536 billion RMB (80 billion USD). As illustrated in Figure 3, although private company is still the largest group of investors that increased its shareholding in the domestic market between July 2017 and February 2019, almost 30% of these new purchases were made by public funds. This observation is encouraging as it continues to manifest that a more diverse group of investors are participating in the A-share market over this period.

Figure 3: A-share Inclusion Block New Institutional Owner Breakdown (July 2017 – February 2019)

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of July 1st, 2019 . Charts are for illustrative purposes only.

Trend in Analyst Estimates Coverage of A-share Companies

With the inclusion of A-share into global benchmark indices, another natural hypothesis is that there would be more analysts globally covering A-share securities. We can study the change in the active coverage on the 222 A-share inclusion block by leveraging Market Intelligence’s Analyst Estimates database.

Contrary to the hypothesis, the total number of foreign sell-side analyst and foreign brokerage firm covering the A-share inclusion block remains stable, as shown in Figure 4. The total number of companies with active estimates is also steady, hovering around 165 out of the 222 companies in the A-share inclusion block. This indicates that large foreign institutions have already established footprints well before the original A-share inclusion announcement from MSCI.

Figure 4: Foreign Sell-side Analyst Count vs. Companies under Coverage vs. Broker Count (January 1st, 2016 – February 28th, 2019)

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of July 1st, 2019. Charts are for illustrative purposes only.

The total number of analyst coverage actually decreased by 6% between July 2017 and February 2019, from 363 to 343. The U.S.A., the U.K., and Singapore are the few countries that saw increasing interests from sell-side analysts, coverage grew by 14%, 32%, and 19% respectively. Out of the 222 A-share stocks, the total number of stocks under coverage by analysts outside of China also decreased from 167 in July 2017 to 161 in February 2019. As major index providers plan to add more mid cap and small cap companies to their global benchmarks, it is possible that we will see an increase in the coverage of A-share securities in the future.

Figure 5: Foreign and Domestic Sell-side Coverage by Companies

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of July 1st, 2019. For illustrative purposes only.

Although Chinese domestic sell-side cover majority of the 222 A-share inclusion block securities, foreign brokerage firm coverage provides a richer set of estimates data. As illustrated in Figure 6, for common items like EPS estimate, the total number of estimates offered by foreign brokers significantly outnumbered the domestic coverage. This additional coverage by foreign brokerage firms provide a potentially more comprehensive and diverse perspectives to investors for the A-share market.

Figure 6: A-share Inclusion Block Sell-side Domestic vs. Foreign EPS (GAAP) Estimates Coverage

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of July 1st, 2019. Charts are for illustrative purposes only.

Style Exposures of Foreign Investments in A-share Market

Alpha Factor Library (AFL) in S&P Capital IQ platform provides comprehensive set of factors that help us analyze the style exposure of a given benchmark or portfolio. There are eight investment styles in AFL, consisting of Valuation, Historical Growth, Capital Efficiency, Earnings Quality, Size, Analyst Expectations, Price Momentum, and Volatility. We use the S&P China A 300 index universe in AFL as an approximation of the A-share inclusion block securities. In additional, we study the correlation between these investment styles with two other AFL factors to get some insights on the style exposures of foreign investment in the domestic China market. The first factor is “Foreign Institution Ownership”, which represents the percentage of shares held by foreign institutional investors. The second factor is “Institutional Ownership Level”, which calculates the percentage of shares held by all institutional investors.

Learn more about Market Intelligence Platform Click Here

By computing the rolling 60-month correlation between the two ownership factors and the style factors, we noticed that up until 2017, Valuation has been the style favored by foreign investors. During the past couple of years, foreign investors have shifted to securities with high capital efficiency. Foreign investors also have a persistent negative correlation with size style, i.e. preference towards large-cap stocks. Such trend in correlation does not exist for the Institutional Ownership Level factor, indicating that it is the result of foreign investments.

Figure 7: Correlation between Investment Styles and Foreign Institution Ownership Factors

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence as of July 1st, 2019 . Charts are for illustrative purposes only.

Conclusion

The institutional ownership and estimates coverage analyses indicate that foreign buy-side market participants are putting in more capital and resources in the A-share market. On the other hand, sell-side analyst estimates offered by foreign brokerage firms provide established and comprehensive coverage for the A-share market. These estimates complement the estimates provided by China domestic analysts.

1 Source: Website of The State Council, The People’s Republic of China as of 5 June 2019

2 Source: Website of The State Council, The People’s Republic of China as of 5 June 2019

3 Source: MSCI, Article: MSCI will increase the weight of China A Shares in MSCI Indexes, as of 28 February 2019

4 Source: FTSE Russell, Article: FTSE Russell promotes China A Shares to Emerging market status, as of 26 September 2018

5 For the purpose of this analysis, foreign institutional ownership is defined as shares held by companies headquartered in countries outside of China.