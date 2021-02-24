American Water Among Nine Companies Negotiating To Purchase Or Manage JEA's Water And Sewer Business

On Oct. 14, Florida municipal utility JEA, announced the nine applicants who qualified to negotiate as the utility assess alternative owner ownership structures, including privatizing parts or all of JEA. American Water Works Co. Inc., included in the group, had confirmed on Oct. 11 that it submitted a bid to purchase the water and wastewater assets of Florida municipal utility JEA.

The largest investor-owned water utility in the U.S., American Water has regulated operations in 16 states that generated 2018 operating revenue of $3.0 billion. The water utility does not have regulated operations in Florida but operates the Tampa Bay Seawater Desalination Plant through its Market-Based Operations. American Water also has a customer call center in Pensacola, Florida.

The only investor-owned water utility regulated by the Florida Public Service Commission is Utilities Inc.'s largest subsidiary, Utilities Inc. of Florida, which serves about 36,000 water and 33,000 sewer customers.

JEA expects to have a recommended contract to review in late February 2020. The transaction will take time to complete as the Jacksonville City Council must approve the measure, and it is required to go before Jacksonville voters for approval.

Other applicants

By Ellen Meyers

Three investor-owned utilities with Florida operations — Duke Energy Corp., Emera Inc. and NextEra Energy Inc. — remain in the running for the Florida municipal utility's request for alternative ownership structures, including privatizing parts or all of JEA. Emera is also involved in a separate bid with private equity firm Bernhard Capital Partners Management LP and Suez SA, a global operator of water and wastewater systems.

The other participants that still qualify for the solicitation are American Public Infrastructure LLC, a Chicago-based financial infrastructure firm; Australia-headquartered investment manager IFM Investors Pty Ltd.; asset manager Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets Inc., part of Macquarie Group Ltd.; and a respondent that did not consent to releasing their name.