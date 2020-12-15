 research Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/research/aligning-a-consumer-goods-company-with-the-tcfd-recommendations content
Aligning a Consumer Goods Company with the TCFD Recommendations

The Financial Stability Board established the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to develop recommendations for more effective management of climate change risks in financial markets. The TCFD recommends the use of scenario analysis to assess climate-related risks and opportunities and asks businesses to report on the extent to which adequate governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets are in place to address climate issues.

The sustainability team at this consumer goods company wanted to identify a provider of transition and physical risk analytics to help the team assess the firm’s exposure to climate-related risks and report in line with TCFD recommendations.

